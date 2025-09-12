NHRC directs Rs 10 lakh compensation for kin of murdered journalist in Andaman

Port Blair, Sep 12 (PTI) The NHRC has directed that the kin of a journalist, whose charred body was found on April 2 at Diglipur in North Andaman district, be paid Rs 10 lakh within two weeks.

The body of 38-year-old Shahdeb Dey, the owner of local news channel ‘Republic Andaman’, was found in a field at Deshbandu Nagar in North Andaman district. He had been missing since March 29.

The National Human Rights Commission has directed the chief secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to provide monetary compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased scribe.

“As the killing of said journalist was established because of his daring reporting of illegal activities going on in the said area, the Commission deems it a fit case, where the victim’s family to be provided with monetary compensation,” the NHRC stated in its order.

A special investigation team was constituted to probe into the killing of Dey, and four accused persons have so far been arrested, police said. PTI SN SN RBT