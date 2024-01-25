NHRC DSP to be awarded President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) DSP Isam Singh has been chosen for the President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of Republic Day, an official statement said.

Posted in the Investigation Division of the NHRC, Singh has been part of several spot enquiry teams in cases of human rights violations, including post-poll violence in West Bengal, and has analysed several case files related to custodial and encounter deaths, the statement said.

Singh has received appreciation and commendation letters from senior officers and the NHRC for his valuable contribution.

Before joining the commission as an inspector on deputation in 2007, Singh had served in various public sector undertakings including refineries and port trusts, etc. as a security officer in the rank of a sub-inspector. He was absorbed in the commission in 2013 and promoted as DSP in 2015. PTI SLB DIV DIV