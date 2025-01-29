NHRC gives 2 months to UP govt to submit proof of compensation payment in 2021 case

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The National Human Rights Commission has given two months' time to the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary to submit the requisite report to the rights panel along with proof of payment of compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of a deceased in a 2021 case, according to the proceedings of the case.

"In compliance of orders dated 10.09.2025 directing the chief secretary, government of Uttar Pradesh, to pay a compensation of Rs 10,00,000 to the NoK (next of kin) of the deceased, Ziauddin, within a period of four weeks and to submit proof of payment within the said period, the deputy secretary, home department, vide letter dated 03.10.2025 has sought additional time of four months in the matter," the proceedings dated December 12 read.

Though the proceedings of the case were brief and did not mention the antecedents of the 2021 case, reports suggest it is related to police custody.

It said additional information has been called for from the authorities.

According to the proceedings, "Further, two months time is allowed to the chief secretary, government of Uttar Pradesh, to submit the requisite report to the Commission along with proof of payment positively, failing which, the Commission shall be constrained to invoke its powers under Section 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, for personal appearance of the authority concerned." PTI KND ARI ARI