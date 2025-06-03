NHRC holds statutory full commission meeting, joint fact-finding missions suggested

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) The NHRC on Tuesday held a statutory full commission meeting here to enhance synergy and cooperation among the member commissions to promote and protect human rights, an official statement said.

Various issues, including the protection of rights of vulnerable and marginalised sections, sharing best practices, and minimising duplication of cases were discussed during the meeting chaired by National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chairperson Justice (retd) V Ramasubramanian, the statement said.

The rights panel chief emphasised the importance of collaborative functioning among the commissions.

"The National Human Rights Commission organised a statutory full commission meeting of all seven deemed member commissions and chief commissioner for Persons with Disabilities in New Delhi today. The meeting aimed to enhance synergy and cooperation among the commissions to promote and protect human rights," the rights panel said in a statement.

The participants emphasised the need for "joint fact-finding missions", awareness campaigns and outreach programmes, it said.

The NHRC chief suggested convening joint meetings of statutory full commission members at regular intervals and creating a mechanism to hyperlink the websites of all commissions to avoid duplication of cases, it said.

Kishor Makwana, Chairperson, National Commission for Scheduled Castes, spoke about proactive measures taken by the NCSC for the rights and welfare of the SC communities, according to the statement.

Vijaya Rahatkar, Chairperson, National Commission for Women, said the NCW has been focusing on complaints, research, awareness and outreach training programmes for the welfare of women.

Tripti Gurha, Chairperson, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, emphasised the need for running awareness campaigns to stop child trafficking and ensure faster legal remedies in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act cases.

National Commission for Scheduled Tribes member Nirupam Chakma, Commission for Persons with Disabilities Chief Commissioner Rajesh Aggarwal, and National Commission for Minorities' Daniel E Richards also shared their perspectives, the statement said.

They made arguments in favour of having a joint mechanism between the sectoral commissions for addressing human rights issues of the vulnerable communities, it said.

NHRC member Vijaya Bharathi Sayani said these commissions are not isolated institutions but a "co-traveller working towards promoting and protecting human rights".

Earlier, setting the agenda for the meeting, NHRC Secretary General Bharat Lal gave an overview of the unique institutional human rights protection framework of the country.

He emphasised that such interactions among these institutions are useful in forming a common platform on key issues of human rights and collectively ensuring quick relief to the victims.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to collaborative efforts among the commissions to promote and protect human rights in India, the statement said. PTI KND DIV DIV