NHRC holds two-day 'Camp Sitting and Open Hearing' in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jul 28 (PTI) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday commenced a two-day 'Camp Sitting and Open Hearing' here.

Commission Chairperson Justice V Ramasubramanian and members Justice B R Sarangi and Vijaya Bhrathi Sayani participated in the event.

"NHRC, India begins its 2-day Camp Sitting & Open Hearing in Hyderabad today - bringing justice to people’s doorstep by addressing human rights violation cases in Telangana," the Commission said in a post on X.

Senior functionaries of the state government, victims and complainants were present on the occasion.

Beyond case resolution, the Camp Sitting is a vital platform for engaging government officials and NGOs in a meaningful dialogue, sensitising them to promote and protect human rights for all, the Commission said.