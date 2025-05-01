NHRC issues notice to Bihar govt, police over food poisoning incident at Patna school

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) The NHRC on Thursday said it has issued notices to the Bihar government and the senior superintendent of police of Patna over reports that more than 100 children fell ill allegedly after consuming mid-day meal at a government school in Mokama area in Patna district.

"Reportedly, the cook served the food to children after removing a dead snake from it," the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said in a statement.

The report, sought in two weeks, is expected to include the health status of the children, it said.

The NHRC said it has taken "suo motu cognisance of a media report that more than 100 children fell ill after consuming mid-day meal in a government school, in the Mokama area of Patna in Bihar on April 24".

The Commission has observed that the content of the report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of the human rights of the students.

The NHRC has issued notices to the chief secretary of the Government of Bihar and the Senior Superintendent of Police, Patna, seeking a detailed report within two weeks, it said.

According to the media report, carried on April 25, about 500 children had consumed the mid-day meal.

"The news about the children falling ill due to the consumption of the mid-day meal led to the blocking of the road by the protesting villagers," the statement said. PTI KND DV DV