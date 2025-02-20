NHRC issues notice to DM, SP over 'death' of 2 people while cleaning septic tank in Purba Medinipur

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The NHRC on Thursday said it has issued a notice to the district magistrate and the superintendent of police of West Bengal's Purba Medinipur over reports that two persons died and two others of the same family got injured allegedly after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a septic tank in a village in West Bengal.

The National Human Rights Commission in a statement observed that the content of the media report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of the human rights of the victims.

The NHRC has "taken suo motu cognisance of the media report that two persons died and two others of the same family got injured after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a septic tank in Nandigram Block of Vekutia village in Purba Medinipur district," it said.

Therefore, it has issued notices to the district magistrate and the superintendent of police, Purba Medinipur, seeking a detailed report within two weeks.

"The report is expected to include the status of the investigation of the cases as well as compensation, if any, paid to the next of kin of the deceased," the statement said.

According to the media report, carried on February 16, "the person who first entered the septic tank to clean it cried for help after inhaling poisonous gas. Hearing his cries, three of his family members rushed to rescue him, but they also inhaled the toxic gas and lost consciousness, it said.

All four were rushed to the hospital, but only two of them survived, the rights panel said, quoting the report.