NHRC issues notice to MP govt over 'death' of 5 workers while cleaning tank at factory in Morena

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) The NHRC has sent a notice to the Madhya Pradesh government over reports that five workers died allegedly after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a tank at a factory in Morena district, officials said on Friday.

Advertisment

Apparently, the workers were unaware of the presence of toxic gases in the tank and were not equipped with the safety gear, the NHRC said in a statement.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that five workers died after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a tank at a factory in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on August 30, the rights panel said in a statement.

Reportedly, the factory manufactures synthetic cherries for the pan and food industry, it said.

Advertisment

The Commission has observed that the content of the media report, if true, amounts to a violation of the human rights of the victims.

Accordingly, the Commission has issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police of Madhya Pradesh, seeking a detailed report within four weeks.

The report should also include the status of the FIR registered by the police, and compensation if any, granted to the next of kin of the deceased, it added. PTI KND NB