NHRC issues notice to UP police chief over abduction, gangrape of minor girl in Kanpur

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The NHRC on Thursday said it has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh police chief over reports that a minor girl was allegedly abducted and gangraped in Kanpur district earlier this month.

"Reportedly, one of the accused is a sub-inspector of the Uttar Pradesh police", the National Human Rights Commission said in a statement.

The NHRC has taken "suo motu cognisance of a media report on the abduction and rape of a 14-year-old girl in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on January 5," it said.

The Commission has observed that the content of the news report, if true, raises a serious issue of human rights violations. Therefore, it has issued a notice to the Director General of police of Uttar Pradesh, seeking a detailed report in two weeks.

According to the media report, carried on January 10, the girl was "abducted from near her house on the night of January 5. She was taken to a place near a railway line where she was subjected to gangrape by two persons," it said.

"Reportedly, the family members took the victim to the Bhimsen police outpost for registration of an FIR, but they were allegedly turned away by the police. After this, the family went to the Sachendi police station, where an FIR was registered against the occupants of an unknown car for abduction and rape", it said.

In a separate statement, the NHRC said that it has "taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that a 15-year-old boy from Kishanganj district of Bihar suffered for several months under bonded labour after being separated by his father at Bahadurgarh railway station in Haryana".

"Reportedly, the boy stepped off the train to fetch water at the railway station but could not board it again to be with his father, due to the heavy crowd there. Thereafter, he missed the train and for eight months he suffered the ordeal of bonded labour before managing to return home with his left elbow severed," it said.

The news report has also revealed that a bonded labour release certificate, which is a mandatory document required to access any rehabilitation and compensation for the victim, is allegedly "yet to be released by the authorities", under the Central Sector Scheme for Rehabilitation of Bonded Labourer 2021.

The Commission has observed that the content of the media report, if true, raises a serious issue of human rights violations. Therefore, it has issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police of Haryana, as well as the commissioner of police of Gautam Budh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh and the district magistrate of Kishanganj in Bihar. The response is expected from the authorities within two weeks, it added.

The NHRC has also directed the authorities to inform whether any compensation has been paid, and a disability certificate has been issued or not, to enable the victim to get the benefits of the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) Act, 2016, the rights panel said.

According to the media report, carried on January 12, the boy after missing the train, stayed at the railway station for two days after which a man, in the name of providing him a job, allegedly took him to Greater Noida area in Gautam Budh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, where he was "made to work from early morning until night, including grazing the cattle and cutting fodder".

"He was allegedly subjected to frequent physical torture by his employer. The victim reportedly made an unsuccessful attempt to escape from the bondage, but he was caught and subject to beating", it said.

The news report further reveals that the victim's left hand was severed at the elbow in the fodder-cutting machine. He was abandoned on a road by his employer without providing any medical aid, the statement said.

"Reportedly, some unknown person took him to a hospital in Nuh district of Haryana from where, due to fear of being caught by his employer again, he ran away and walked barefoot for more than three kilometres until two government teachers noticed him and the matter was reported to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Bahadurgarh, Haryana. He returned home in August 2025," the statement added. PTI KND HIG