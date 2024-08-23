NHRC issues notices to Andhra authorities over food poisoning incidents

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of two reported incidents of food poisoning in Andhra Pradesh that caused serious health complications among students and orphans.

The alleged incidents, which occurred at Chittoor Apollo Health University and an orphanage in Anakapalli district, have drawn national attention due to the severity of their impact.

According to reports, 70 students at Chittoor Apollo Health University fell seriously ill after consuming contaminated food, with all the affected individuals currently undergoing treatment in the Chittoor Government Hospital.

In a separate incident, three children died and 37 fell ill after a case of food poisoning at an orphanage in Anakapalli district.

The affected orphans are being treated in various hospitals of Anakapalli and Vishakhapatnam.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in a statement on Friday, expressed grave concern over the alleged negligence by the authorities concerned in ensuring food safety and quality.

The commission highlighted that if the media reports were accurate, the incidents represented a significant violation of human rights.

In response, the NHRC issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police and sought detailed reports on both incidents within two weeks.

The report is expected to include the status of the FIRs filed in these cases, the current health condition of the victims, and the measures taken or proposed to prevent such incidents in the future. PTI UZM SZM