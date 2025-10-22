NHRC issues notices to DGPs of three states over attack on journalists

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) The National Human Rights Commission on Wednesday said it has issued notices to police chiefs of Kerala, Manipur and Tripura over reports of alleged attack on three journalists in the past two months.

In a statement, the NHRC said it has sought detailed reports on the three cases in two weeks.

The Commission has "taken suo motu cognisance of media reports about the attack on three journalists at different places, in Kerala and Manipur on August 30, and in Tripura on September 21," it said.

In all three cases, the NHRC has issued notices to the director generals of police, seeking detailed reports.

The journalist in Tripura was allegedly assaulted by a group of people with sticks and sharp weapons while he was attending a clothes distribution programme organised by a political party in Hezamara area of West Tripura. His motorcycle was also stolen, it said.

The journalist in Manipur was allegedly attacked while reporting on a flower festival in Laii Village of Senapathi District. He was shot twice with an air gun, causing severe injuries, the statement said.

In Kerala, a journalist was allegedly assaulted by a group of people when he reached Mangattukavala near Thoudupuzha. He was returning from a wedding function.

In all three cases, the victims were reportedly hospitalised for treatment and cases were registered by the police, it added.