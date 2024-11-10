NHRC, MEA to host capacity building programme for NHRIs representatives

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The NHRC in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will host the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) executive capacity building programme for senior officers of the National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs) of various countries of the Global South from November 11 to 16.

Advertisment

The participants from NHRIs of eight countries -- the Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Jordan -- will attend the programme, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said in a statement on Sunday.

This six-day customised programme for senior officials of NHRIs of the Global South aims at enhancing the promotion, protection and strengthening of human rights across diverse regions.

The NHRC in collaboration with the MEA is organizing the six-day Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Executive Capacity Building Programme for senior officers of the National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs) from November 11-16, it said.

Advertisment

"It also provides participants with valuable insights into various aspects of human rights including NHRC, India's extensive experience over the past three decades and its civilisational ethos of empathy and compassion,' the statement said.

The programme will enrich the participants' knowledge by offering a platform for sharing best practices, experiences, and ideas related to the promotion and protection of human rights.

"The participants will engage in technical sessions covering various aspects of human rights, including NHRC's comprehensive online complaint management system, advanced investigation mechanisms, emerging human rights issues, and the influence of business, technology, and sustainable development on human rights, among others," it added. PTI KND AS AS