NHRC notice to Bihar govt, DGP over 'dumping' of road victim's body in canal

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) The NHRC has sent a notice to the Bihar government and the state's police chief over reports of dumping of the remains of a road accident victim in a canal allegedly by three police personnel in Muzaffarpur district, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident came to the notice of the National Human Rights Commission after the video footage of the incident went viral.

The NHRC has "taken suo motu cognisance of media reports about the dumping of the remains of a road accident victim in a canal by three police personnel in Muzaffarpur district," it said in a statement.

The Commission observed that the content of the media report, if true, amounts to a violation of human rights.

It said that human rights do not cease to exist with the death of a person and the dead also deserve dignified treatment.

It said that the police personnel, prima facie, seem to have acted beyond civility by violating human values.

The Commission has issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police, seeking a detailed report within four weeks.

"It should also include action taken against the police personnel who were responsible for the dishonouring of a corpse in an inhuman manner and steps taken by the state on the implementation of the NHRC advisory issued on 14th May, 2021 for upholding the dignity and protecting the rights of the dead," it said.

The advisory contains the protocol to be followed in disposal of the bodies in a dignified manner.

According to media reports carried on October 8, the video shows two policemen dragging the blood-soaked body of an accident victim in a canal in the Fakuli outpost area of Muzaffarpur district, and the third policeman could be seen helping them in the act, the statement said. PTI KND VN VN