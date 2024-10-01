NHRC notice to Bihar govt over death of man 'detained' by policemen after snake bite

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The NHRC on Tuesday said it has issued a notice to the Bihar police chief over reports that a man bitten by a snake lost his life as he was allegedly detained and not allowed to rush to a hospital by some policemen in Kaimur district.

The policemen had reportedly demanded Rs 2,000 in "bribe", forcing him to call his brother in distress who could arrange only Rs 700 to manage his release, but by that time the man had already lost considerable time in getting critical treatment, the rights panel said in a statement.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has observed that the content of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of the human rights of the victim due to the "abuse of power" by police personnel who were supposed to take the man to the hospital immediately to save his life.

The NHRC has taken "suo motu cognisance of a media report that a man bitten by a snake has lost his life as he was detained and not allowed to rush to the hospital for treatment by some policemen despite his repeated request in Kaimur district".

It has issued a notice to the director general of police, government of Bihar, seeking a detailed report within two weeks. It is expected to include the status of the police investigation as well as action taken against the errant police personnel, the statement said.

The Commission has also asked the district magistrate of Kaimur to inform whether any compensation has been paid to the next of kin of the deceased person, it said.

According to the media report, carried on September 27, the man was bitten by a snake while he was irrigating the crops on the night on September 26.

After this, he started running from the fields in a restless state towards his village. Meanwhile, a patrolling police team stopped and started interrogating him.

The man told them that he has been bitten by a snake and was running to reach home. The police personnel did not believe him and asked him to pay Rs 2,000 otherwise, he would not be allowed to move, it added.

According to the news report, the police personnel accompanied him to his house but there was no money available at home. The man then called his elder brother but he also had no money with him.

Somehow, Rs 700 was arranged and given to the police personnel. But by that time, reportedly, considerable time had been lost to get the snake bite victim treatment to save his life, the statement said. PTI KND KSS KSS