NHRC notice to Centre, state govts on 'racket' being run under cover of gym in UP's Mirzapur

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) The NHRC has issued notices to the Centre and all state governments and UT administrations in the wake of a complaint alleging that an "organised racket" was being run under the cover of a gym and fitness centre in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district to target young women for "exploitation and forced religious conversion", according to the proceedings of the case.

A notice has been issued to the "secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Department of Sports, with directions to submit a report regarding any guidelines/ policy/ registration norms for gyms/ fitness centres etc," it says.

The complaint has been filed by Aniruddha Keshre of Madhya Pradesh on January 28, according to the proceedings.

The complainant has claimed that in Mirzapur district, an "organised racket" was being run under the cover of a gym and fitness centre to allegedly target young women for "exploitation and forced religious conversion".

Citing media reports which indicated that several women were allegedly targeted, the complainant further alleged that a "police personnel was directly involved", which raises serious concerns about "abuse of authority, failure of law enforcement and violation of human rights, women's safety and religious freedom", it says.

The intervention of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) was sought in it with an appeal for "an independent and impartial investigation, protection and rehabilitation of victims, strict action against the involved police personnel, and formulation of nationwide guidelines and regulatory oversight for gyms and fitness centres to prevent such exploitation", reads the proceedings.

A bench of the NHRC, presided by its member Priyank Kanoongo, has "taken cognisance" of it under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, it says.

The allegations levelled in the complaint, prima facie, seem to be "violations" of the human rights of the victims, it says.

The registry has been directed to issue a notice to all the chief secretaries of states and Union Territories, with directions to submit a report regarding "guidelines/ policy/ registration norms and standards for gym establishment/ fitness centres, etc".

The notice was also issued to the secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Department of Sports, with directions to "submit report regarding any guidelines/ policy/ registration norms for the gyms/ fitness centres, etc.; and the director general of Sports Authority of India with directions to submit reports on the specification of opening a gym or fitness centre and licensing requirements or guidelines for opening a gym or a fitness centre.

A copy of the complaint has also been sent to the district magistrate and superintendent of police, Mirzapur, with directions to have the allegations levelled in the complaint, be inquired into and submit a report, according to the proceedings.

The response from authorities has been sought within two weeks for perusal of the Commission, it adds.