NHRC notice to CRB, DG-RPF over 'killing' of jawan in moving train

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The NHRC has issued a notice to the Chairman of the Railway Board (CRB) and the director general of the Railway Protection Force following a complaint of an army personnel alleged killing in a moving train in Rajasthan, according to the proceedings of the case.

The National Human Rights Commission has directed authorities to get the allegations, levelled in the complaint, inquired into, and has sought an action taken report from the authorities within two weeks.

The complainant, convenor of Sahyadri Rights Forum, submitted a complaint regarding the alleged incident, in a moving train in Rajasthan by, "a coach attendant", reads the proceedings of the case, dated November 6.

The forum sought the intervention of the Commission and requested to ensure an impartial investigation, punishment of the accused and complicit staff, and protection of defence personnel's rights, and to provide justice and compensation to the soldier's family, it says.

The allegations made in the complaint "prima facie seem to be serious violations" of the human rights of the victim, the proceedings reads.

A bench of the NHRC, presided by its member, Priyank Kanoongo, has taken cognisance under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, in this case.

"The registry is directed to issue a notice to the Chairman, Railway Board, New Delhi, and DG, RPF, New Delhi, with directions to get the allegations made in the complaint inquired into and to submit an action taken report within two weeks for perusal of the Commission," it says.

The authorities are also directed to submit a report on the prescribed procedure for engagement of persons as attendants; and whether any established mechanism exists for conducting police verification of such persons prior to their engagement, it adds.

The report should also include response on whether such a mechanism exists, and detailed information regarding the police verification conducted in respect of the accused attendant may be furnished, reads the proceedings.

If the accused attendant was engaged through any agency, complete details of the said agency (including name, address, and terms of engagement) may also be submitted, it adds.

And, details of the required skill training, qualification, or prior experience of the individual for engagement as attendant, prescribed by the Indian Railways, be also provided along with relevant supporting documents, the proceedings says.