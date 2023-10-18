NHRC notice to Delhi govt, police chief over stabbing of woman in Lado Sarai

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) The NHRC has sent a notice to the Delhi government and the city police chief in connection with the stabbing of a 23-year-old woman multiple times by a man in Lado Sarai area, officials said on Wednesday.

The National Human Rights Commission in a statement said that it would like to know the status of the investigation being conducted by the police, the health status of the victim and relief or rehabilitation given to her by the administration.

The commission has taken "suo motu cognisance of a media report that the family of the victim of a stabbing in Delhi on October 12 had, allegedly, approached the police at least four times to complain about the stalking and harassment by the attacker, but no action was taken," the statement said.

Reportedly, the police "denied having received any complaint" but also stated that the mobile phone of the woman was yet to be unlocked, allegedly containing online copies of the complaints filed by her, it said.

The woman was "stabbed over a dozen times by her alleged stalker, inflicting critical injuries to her head, face, neck and thighs, while she was boarding a taxi in Lado Sarai area", the statement said.

The commission has observed that the content of the media report, if true, amount to a violation of human rights relating to life, liberty and dignity of the victim.

Accordingly, it has issued notices to the chief secretary of the Delhi government and the commissioner of police, seeking a detailed report within four weeks, it said.

The report should also include action taken against the perpetrator and the police personnel who were responsible for not taking timely action in the matter, the rights panel said.

According to the media report, carried on October 14, the man allegedly misbehaved with the victim in the office where they were working two years ago.

On reporting the matter to the office management, he was fired. After this, allegedly, holding a grudge against the woman, he started keeping track of her movement, accosting her multiple times.

The complaints were filed with the police against him but to no avail. Reportedly, an uncle of the victim has also stated that the attacker has even threatened to kill her if she survived the stabbing, the statement said. PTI KND SMN