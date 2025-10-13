NHRC notice to Guj govt, police over death of 2 workers in hoarding collapse in Ahmedabad

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) The NHRC on Monday said it has issued notices to the Gujarat government and the Ahmedabad police commissioner over reports that two workers died and one was critically injured when an advertising hoarding they were installing collapsed from the roof of a seven-storey building in the city last month.

The National Human Rights Commission has observed that the content of the media report, if true, raises a serious issue of human rights violation.

The NHRC has "taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that two workers died and one was critically injured due to the collapse of an advertising hoarding from the roof of a seven-storey building in the Bopal area of Ahmedabad," it said in a statement.

The incident happened on September 27.

Therefore, it has issued notices to the chief secretary of the government of Gujarat and the commissioner of police, Ahmedabad, seeking a detailed report in two weeks, it said.

According to the media report, carried on September 29, about 15 labourers were installing a hoarding, nearly 80 ft, on a residential building when it collapsed. Of the ten workers who fell down, two died while one was grievously injured, and seven others sustained minor injuries. The injured were admitted to a hospital for treatment, the statement said. PTI KND RT RT