NHRC notice to Gurugram police chief on 'sexual assault and torture' of 5 minors in captivity

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The NHRC on Wednesday said it has taken cognisance of a media report that five minors were allegedly held captive for 18 hours at an under-construction building in Haryana's Gurugram and issued a notice to the city police commissioner.

"The victims were reportedly stripped, sexually assaulted and tortured. The perpetrators also allegedly poured petrol over them," the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said in a statement and added that a detailed report on the matter has been sought within two weeks.

The rights panel has observed that the content of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights of the children.

The commission has taken "suo motu cognisance of a media report that five children, aged between 11 and 14 years, were held captive for 18 hours at an under-construction building in DLF Phase 3 area of Gurugram in Haryana", it said.

Reportedly, the children were "detained" by the contractor and four of his workers on the suspicion that they were "attempting to steal some construction material", the statement said.

Therefore, it has issued a notice to the commissioner of police, seeking a detailed report within two weeks, the NHRC said.

According to the media report, published on February 5, on reaching the spot, the children's mothers were also made to sit along with them and subjected to humiliation by the perpetrators. The incident came to light when the mother of one of the victims approached police to register a complaint on February 3, the statement said.