NHRC notice to Haryana govt over body 'nibbled by rats' in civil hospital mortuary in Jind

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday said it has issued a notice to the Haryana government over reports that a body was allegedly nibbled by rats in the mortuary of a civil hospital in Jind district.

The human rights panel has sought a detailed report in the matter within two weeks.

The NHRC, in a statement, said it has taken "suo motu cognisance of a media report that a dead body was nibbled by rats in the mortuary of Narwana Civil Hospital in Jind, Haryana".

Allegedly, this is "not the first" such incident reported from the hospital, it said.

The panel observed that the content of the news report, if true, raises serious concerns over human rights' violation.

The NHRC has issued a notice to the chief secretary of the Haryana government, seeking a detailed report within two weeks, the statement added.

According to a media report on November 12, the hospital authorities have claimed they have complained to the company concerned, for repairing the freezer of the mortuary, but it has "not taken any action".

However, a mesh has been installed in the freezer of the mortuary as a temporary measure to check entry of rats, the hospital said. PTI KND ARB ARB