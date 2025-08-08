NHRC notice to Jehanabad DM, SP over girl student being 'burnt' with hot spatula

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The NHRC on Friday said it has issued notices to district authorities in Bihar's Jehanabad over reports that a girl student was allegedly burnt with a hot spatula after she had asked the cook of her residential school for food.

Reportedly, the incident happened at Kasturba Gandhi Girls Residential School in the Shakurabad area, it said in a statement.

The National Human Rights Commission has "taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that a girl student, who asked for food from the cook of her residential school, was burned with a hot spatula, due to which she suffered burn injuries".

The commission has examined that the content of the news report, if true, raises a serious issue of violation of the human rights of the victim.

Therefore, it has issued notices to the district magistrate and the superintendent of police of Jehanabad, seeking a detailed report in two weeks. The report is expected to include the health status of the injured student, the statement said.

According to the media report, carried on August 5, the cook was accused of a similar incident in the past and had previously been transferred to a different department due to a complaint against her, it said. PTI KND MNK MNK