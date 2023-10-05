NHRC notice to Maha govt over deaths of several patients at 2 state-run hospitals

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) The NHRC has sent a notice to the Maharashtra government over death of "a large number of patients" at two state-run hospitals in Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts within 24 hours.

Besides, the National Human Rights Commission has asked its Special Rapporteur P N Dixit to visit the two hospitals where these deaths have been reported, the rights panel said in a statement on Thursday.

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report, carried on October 4, that "a large number of patients died in two state-run hospitals in Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar districts of Maharashtra within twenty-four hours".

According to the news report, the patients have allegedly died in these hospitals due to "lack of medical help and a shortage of essential medicines," it said.

The Commission has observed that the content of the media report, if true, amounts to violation of human rights relating to the life and health of the victims due to "negligence by public authorities, which is a matter of concern".

Accordingly, a notice has been issued to the chief secretary, government of Maharashtra, seeking a detailed report within four weeks. It should include the status of the infrastructure along with the requisite and present strength of doctors, nurses and other staff in the government-run hospitals as well as the status of the medicines and diagnostic facilities available for the patients, the statement said.

The Commission has also asked the state government, through its chief secretary, to inform about the action taken against public servants as well as the status of the relief and rehabilitation provided to the aggrieved families, it said.

The NHRC would also like to know about the steps taken or proposed by the state government to ensure that such unfortunate deaths do not recur in the future, the statement read.

The Commission's Special Rapporteur is expected to identify the causes and reasons for such a large number of deaths of newborns and others. He will inspect wards, toilets and premises of the hospitals to identify shortcomings in hygiene, safe and clean environment, besides taking stock of medicines, oxygen and medical facilities, including the strength of doctors and nurses and suggest remedial measures in a comprehensive report within eight weeks, it added.

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday had taken suo motu cognisance of the deaths at two state-run hospitals in Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar cities and noted that the reasons given by doctors citing the shortage of beds, staff, and essential medicines could not be accepted.

The HC has also sought details from the Maharashtra government. PTI KND CK CK