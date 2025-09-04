NHRC notice to Maharashtra chief secy over township project-linked allegations

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Based on a complaint alleging that a township project in Maharashtra is being advertised as a "religion-specific residential enclave", the NHRC has issued a notice to the state's chief secretary to have the allegations inquired into and submit an "action-taken report", according to the proceedings of the case.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought the response "within two weeks".

The complainant brought to the commission's notice a "highly-disturbing" development near Mumbai, where a township project is being allegedly "promoted and developed exclusively for persons belonging to one religion", read the proceedings dated September 3.

The proceedings mentioned that the religion being referred to is of a minority community.

The complainant further alleged that the project is being "advertised as a religion-specific residential enclave", which "violates" provisions of the Constitution, according to the proceedings, in which the victim name column says, "public".

The Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 has entrusted the NHRC with the responsibility of protecting and promoting the rights of all human beings in the country and the panel has the powers of a civil court for conducting an inquiry under section 13 of the Act, the proceedings say.

The proceedings of the case mention that the notice has been issued under section 12 of the PHR Act.

The allegations made in the complaint "prima facie seem to be serious violations" of the human rights of the victims, the proceedings say.

The registry is directed to issue a notice to the chief secretary of the government of Maharashtra, with "directions to get the allegations made in the complaint inquired into, and to submit an Action Taken Report", the proceedings say.

The NHRC has also directed the authority concerned to submit the provisions under which such "permission or licence" for the township has been granted, "based on religion, which threatens the sovereignty, integrity and unity of India", according to the proceedings. PTI KND RC