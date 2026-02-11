NHRC notice to Meghalaya govt, state police chief over 18 workers' death after blast at coal mine

New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The NHRC on Wednesday said it has issued a notice to the the Meghalaya government and the state's police chief over reports that 18 workers died after a blast at an "illegal coal mine" in the Thangskai area of East Jaintia Hills earlier this month.

Reportedly, the incident has left several others trapped at unspecified depths, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said in a statement.

The commission has "taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that 18 workers died after a blast at an illegal coal mine in Thangskai area of East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya, on February 5," it said.

The commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights of the victims.

Therefore, it has issued notices to the chief secretary and director general of police of Meghalaya, seeking a detailed report in two weeks, the statement said.

"The report is expected to include the status of rescue operation, compensation to the aggrieved families and police investigation as well as steps taken or proposed by the authorities to ensure that such incidents do not recur," the rights panel said. PTI KND RC