NHRC notice to MP govt over death of people after having 'contaminated water' in Indore

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) The National Human Rights Commission on Thursday said it has issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh government over the death of seven people and more than 40 falling ill after allegedly consuming contaminated water in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore district.

Reportedly, the locals had been complaining about the "supply of contaminated water for several days", but no action was taken by the authorities, the apex rights body said.

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that at least seven people died and more than 40 others fell ill after consuming contaminated water.

According to Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, preliminary assessment suggested that drainage water entered the drinking water pipeline due to a leakage, triggering an outbreak of diarrhoea and vomiting in the Bhagirathpura area.

The commission observed that it raises a serious issue of violation of the human rights of the victims. As such, a notice has been issued to the chief secretary of the Madhya Pradesh government, seeking a detailed report in two weeks, the rights panel said.

Locals claimed that at least eight people, including six women, have died in the past one week after falling ill due to consumption of contaminated water in the Bhagirathpura area.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident and announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased, besides saying the government would bear the entire cost of treatment of all patients.