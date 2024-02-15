NHRC notice to MP govt over woman making wealth by forcing her children to beg in Indore

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) The NHRC has sent a notice to the Madhya Pradesh government in connection with a case in which a woman amassed wealth and bought properties by allegedly forcing her five children to beg in Indore, officials on Thursday said.

The report has been sought in four weeks and it should including care provided to the minor children as per the Juvenile Justice Act, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said in a statement.

The report is also expected to include the action taken to stop the recurrence of such incidents with strict enforcement of the anti-begging law of the state, it said.

The NHRC has taken "suo motu cognisance of a media report that a woman bought a plot of land, a two-storied house, a motorcycle, smartphone worth Rs 20,000 and Rs 2.5 lakh in six weeks by forcing her five children, aged 2, 3, 7, 8 and 10 to beg in Indore", the statement said.

Reportedly, all of them were "being forced" by her to beg at different locations proceeding towards the Mahakal temple, the rights panel said.

The Commission has observed that the content of the media report, if true, amounts to a "violation of human rights".

"The woman arrested in the instant case is reportedly a repeat offender which indicates that the authorities concerned are not vigilant due to which the young children are being victimised even by their family members," the statement said.

"At an age, when young children have to attend schools and concentrate on their studies and careers, they are forced to adopt unethical ways of living," it added.

Accordingly, the NHRC has issued notice to the chief secretary of the Madhya Pradesh government, seeking a detailed report in four weeks, the statement said.

"The report should include steps taken/proposed to be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur. The state authorities are also directed to inform about the action taken with regard to the young children as per the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act including providing counselling in safe custody if required," it added.

The Commission would like to know whether any survey has been recently conducted by the state government to find out the number of beggars, action taken against them, as well as steps taken for their rehabilitation, the rights panel said.

"While issuing the notice, the Commission has also noted that there is no anti-begging law at the national level. However, different states have passed laws to deal with the vicious practice of begging," the statement said.

The state of Madhya Pradesh has passed and adopted 'The M.P. Bhiksha Vritti Nivaran Adhiniyam, 1973'.

The law provides for the prevention of begging, detention, training and employment of beggars and their dependents, in certified institutions and for the custody, trial and punishment of beggar offenders in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Therefore, there is a need for a strict implementation of the law so that children do not become easy prey for the anti-social elements, it added.

According to a media report, carried on February 13, the woman was arrested by the police and sent to jail on remand on February 12.

Her daughter, aged 7, has been put in the care of an NGO by the authorities, the statement said. PTI KND AS AS