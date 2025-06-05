NHRC notice to MP's DGP over 'assault' of journalists by police personnel in Bhind

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday said it has issued a notice to the police chief of Madhya Pradesh over reports alleging that two journalists were assaulted by police personnel in Bhind district.

The NHRC has sought a report from the state's director general of police in two weeks.

The commission has "taken suo-motu cognisance of a press release issued by the Press Club of India, New Delhi, that two journalists were brutally manhandled by the police in Bhind district, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly under the supervision of the District Superintendent of Police", the rights panel said in a statement.

The incident reportedly happened on May 1.

The NHRC has observed that the content of the press release, if true, raises a serious violation of the victim journalists' human rights.

Therefore, it has issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh DGP, seeking a detailed report.

According to the press release, carried on May 25, both journalists were allegedly further forced to record a video statement, saying all matters were resolved. PTI KND RC