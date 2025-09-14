NHRC notice to state police chief over 'assault' on media person in Assam

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) The NHRC on Saturday said it has issued a notice to the Assam police chief over reports that a media person was allegedly assaulted and grievously injured by a group of anti-social elements near Lumding Railway Institute earlier this month.

The Lumding Press Club as well as local citizens condemned the alleged incident, demanding strict action against the culprits and better security for journalists, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said.

In a statement, the rights panel said the NHRC has "taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that a media person was assaulted and grievously injured by a group of some anti-social elements near Lumding Railway Institute in Assam on September 7".

Reportedly, he was rescued by the police and taken to the hospital for treatment, it said.

The commission has observed that the content of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of human rights violation. Therefore, it has issued a notice to the director general of police of Assam, seeking a detailed report in two weeks, the rights panel said.

According to the report, carried on a news portal on September 9, the incident happened around midnight when the person was returning home after work. Reportedly, he has expressed concern for his safety and urged the authorities to register a case against the perpetrators to take appropriate legal action against them, it said. PTI KND MNK MNK