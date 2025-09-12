NHRC notice to states, UTs on fertilisers issue; asks DGPs to ensure no harsh action against farmers

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The NHRC has issued notices to all states and UTs and directed their police chiefs to ensure that "no harsh action or force or lathi charge" is used by authorities against farmers, who are standing in long queues or waiting for distribution of fertilisers, according to proceedings of the case.

The notices have been issued in response to a complaint alleging that there is a "severe shortage" of fertilisers in many states across the country, which is deeply affecting farmers, especially during the important Kharif season when crops are growing.

It further alleged that due to the lack of timely supply, "farmers are agitated", says the September 12-dated proceedings.

The complainant has sought the intervention of the Commission and requested "urgent action" from the authorities to ensure proper and timely distribution of fertilisers like urea and DAP (diammonium phosphate), and to investigate why these shortages are happening, it says.

The complainant has provided "videos/links" mentioning that lathi charge and force have been allegedly used by police and authorities against farmers, who are waiting or standing in queues due to a shortage of fertilisers, the proceedings add.

The allegations made in the complaint prima facie seem to be "serious violations of the human rights" of the victims, the panel said.

A bench of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), presided by its member Priyank Kanoongo, has "taken cognisance under section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

The Registry is directed to issue a notice to the chief secretaries of all states and UTs, directing them to issue directions to all district magistrates or authorities concerned to get the allegations levelled in the complaint, inquired into, and to ensure proper and timely distribution of fertilisers like urea and DAP to farmers in their respective states.

Also, directors general of police of all states and UTs have been directed to ensure that "no harsh action/force/lathi charge/abusive behaviour by the police authorities/administration is used against the farmers, who are standing in long queues /waiting for the distribution of urea/DAP fertilisers etc. and submit report on the incidents, if any, taken place in their states", it adds.

Also, the secretary, Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and the secretary, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, are directed to ensure the proper management and distribution of fertilisers to farmers, and to also facilitate farmers to get the required fertilisers hassle-free, and to submit a report in this regard for the perusal of the Commission within two weeks, the proceedings says.

The complainant has also alleged that poor farmers, who already struggle with limited resources, are now worried and frustrated as they cannot get enough fertilisers to protect their crops.

"All the authorities are directed to submit an action taken report within two weeks for perusal of the Commission," it adds.