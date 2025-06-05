NHRC notice to Telangana DGP over auto driver's death after 'torture' at police station

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) The NHRC on Thursday said it has issued a notice to the police chief of Telangana over reports that an auto-rickshaw driver died after allegedly being subjected to physical torture at a police station in Hyderabad.

The National Human Rights Commission sought a report from the state's director general of police in two weeks.

The NHRC said in a statement that it has "taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that a 35-year-old auto-rickshaw driver died on 13th May, 2025, allegedly after being subjected to physical torture by the police at Rajendranagar Police Station in Hyderabad, Telangana." The Commission further observed that the content of the report, if true, raises a serious violation of the human rights of the victim. Therefore, it has issued a notice to the director general of police of Telangana, seeking a detailed report.

According to the media report carried on May 14, the driver was experiencing some issues with his wife, who took him to the police station to resolve the issue.

"After counselling the couple, the man was taken to a room where he was badly beaten up by policemen with rubber belts. After an hour, when he came out of the police station, he started vomiting and collapsed. He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors," it said. PTI KND MPL MPL