NHRC notice to T'gana govt over 'attempt' to rape, murder a woman escalating into tense situation

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The NHRC on Tuesday said it has issued a notice to the Telangana government over a report alleging that an attempt to rape and murder a woman escalated into a situation of "communal tension and violence" amid protest by tribal organisations in Jainoor town of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has observed that the content of the news report, if true, raises a serious issue of human rights violation.

The NHRC has taken "suo motu cognisance of a media report that an attempt to rape and murder a woman escalated into a situation of communal tension and violence amid protest by tribal organisations in Jainoor town of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district, Telangana, on September 4", the rights panel said in a statement.

Some shops and commercial establishments were burnt and a religious place was pelted with stones. The administration had to impose a curfew and a ban on internet services in the affected region besides additional forces were also deployed. Reportedly, the accused perpetrator was arrested and the elders of the communities pacified the situation, it said.

The NHRC said it has issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police of Telangana, seeking a detailed report. It is also expected to include the status of the FIR, her health and counselling, and compensation to the victim by the state authorities. The response is expected within two weeks, the statement said.

According to the media report, carried on September 5, the man, an auto-rickshaw driver, having failed to sexually assault the woman when she raised an alarm, attempted to murder her by hitting with a stick, leaving her unconscious on the road. She was shifted to a hospital and after gaining consciousness, she told the police about the incident, it added.