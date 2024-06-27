NHRC notice to UP DGP over brothers' suicide

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) The NHRC on Thursday said it has issued a notice to the police chief of Uttar Pradesh over reported suicide by two brothers due to alleged atrocity by Hathras police personnel.

The police are supposed to protect the people from any atrocity but in this case, it appears that they became the "perpetrators" which is a matter of concern, the National Human Rights Commission observed.

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report carried on June 25 that "two brothers of Agra committed suicide within three days due to alleged harassment by police personnel of Sadabad police station in Hathras", the human rights panel said in a statement.

Reportedly, a suicide note in this regard has been left by one of the brothers, it said.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, indicate a serious issue of human rights violation.

"Going by the media report, it appears that the police personnel acted inhumanly and cruelly with both the victims due to which they ended their lives. Therefore, the Commission has issued a notice to the Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh calling for a detailed report within one week," the statement said.

It should also include the status of the FIR registered, action taken against the officials responsible, and relief if any, provided to the next of kin of the deceased, it added.

"According to the media report, the police had detained the younger brother for two days alleging that his brother-in-law had eloped with one girl and released him only after taking a bribe of Rs 10,000. Two days later, his elder brother and nephew were picked up by the police demanding Rs 90,000 as a bribe to release them," the statement said.

"Reportedly, a part of the amount was also paid but the concerned SHO of PS Sadabad, Hathras was pressurising them for further payment. The elder brother had reportedly also brought the matter to the notice of the SO for action against the SHO," it said.