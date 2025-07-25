NHRC notice to UP DGP over man 'committing suicide' after 'police torture'

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The NHRC on Friday said it has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Police chief over reports that a man committed suicide after alleged physical torture by police in Farrukhabad district earlier this month.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in a statement, observed that the content of the news report, if true, raises a serious issue of violation of the human rights of the victim.

The NHRC has taken "suo motu cognisance of a media report that a man committed suicide on 15th July, 2025, after alleged physical torture by the police in Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh," it said.

Reportedly, the man was called to a police station following a complaint against him by his wife.

The commission has issued a notice to the director general of police of Uttar Pradesh, seeking a detailed report in two weeks.

"According to the media report, carried on July 16, the victim reached the police station with his father for a compromise, but he was tortured and a bribe was demanded to settle the matter," it said. PTI KND RHL