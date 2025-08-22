NHRC notice to UP's police chief, Balrampur DM over 'gang-rape' of specially-abled woman

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) The NHRC on Friday said it has issued notices to Uttar Pradesh's police chief and the district magistrate of Balrampur over reports that two persons allegedly raped a specially-abled woman after chasing her on the road.

The National Human Rights Commission has observed that the content of the news report, if true, raises serious issues of violation of the victim's human rights.

Therefore, it has issued notices to the state's director general of police and the district magistrate, seeking a detailed report in two weeks.

The report is expected to include the status of investigation and compensation, if any, granted to the victim, the NHRC said in a statement.

The NHRC has taken "suo motu cognisance of a media report that on August 11, 2025, a speech and hearing impaired woman was subjected to gang-rape by two people after chasing her down on the roads in the Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh". Reportedly, the incident occurred when the victim was coming back after visiting her maternal uncle, it said.

The NHRC has also issued notices to Andhra Pradesh government officials after it took notice of a media report that a 34-year-old woman died due to alleged medical negligence in the Anantapur district of the state.

She was admitted to a private hospital and died due to "excessive bleeding" after the surgery, it said.

State's principal secretary, department of health, medical & family welfare and the Anantapur Superintendent of Police, have been asked to submit a report, including the status of the investigation, within two weeks, it said.

According to an August 4media report, the district medical and health authority "sealed the hospital and an investigation is underway," the rights panel noted. PTI KND KND AMJ AMJ