NHRC notices to K'taka govt, DGP over minor's 'rape, killing', accused's death in 'police encounter'

New Delhi: The NHRC on Wednesday said it has issued notices to the Karnataka government and the state's police chief over reports alleging the abduction, rape and killing of a girl and the death of the accused in a "police encounter" in Hubballi.

The report, sought within four weeks, is expected to include the "post-mortem examination" and "magisterial inquiry reports" of both the deceased, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said in a statement.

The NHRC has taken "suo-motu cognisance of a media report about the abduction, rape and murder of a minor girl and the death of the arrested accused in a police encounter in Hubballi, Karnataka. Reportedly, the incident happened on April 14", it said.

The commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, indicate a "serious violation of the human rights of the victim minor girl, and the arrested suspected perpetrator, killed in an alleged encounter".

Therefore, the NHRC has issued notices to the chief secretary and director general of police of Karnataka, seeking a detailed report within four weeks, the rights panel said.

According to the media report, published on April 14, soon after the girl's body was found, people protested outside the Ashok Nagar police station, demanding the arrest of the accused, the statement said.

"Reportedly, he was nabbed by the police within hours of the incident and was being taken for questioning when he tried to attack them, resulting in gunshot injuries to him, leading to his death," it added.