NHRC seeks Delhi Police commissioner's response on 'attack' on 'journalist' on DU campus

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The NHRC on Friday said it had issued a notice to the Delhi Police chief in connection with the alleged assault on a "woman journalist" at a student protest on the Delhi University campus earlier this month.

The National Human Rights Commission said it had sought a detailed report from the police commissioner within two weeks.

The NHRC has "taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that a woman journalist was subjected to physical and sexual assault by a mob while she was on a professional assignment to cover a students' protest against the UGC regulations in the North Campus of the Delhi University on February 13," it said, citing a news report.

The protesters, after identifying the journalist's caste, began "assaulting" her, and some also threatened to "parade her naked before she lost consciousness," the statement said.

The commission observed that the content of the news report, if true, raises a serious issue of violation of the human rights of the woman.

According to the report, carried on February 14, the "journalist has alleged that she was specifically targeted because of her caste. She escaped her ordeal with the help of some faculty and women police personnel," it said. PTI KND VN VN