NHRC seeks report from Bihar DGP, Patna DM over rape-murder of minor girl in Maner

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The NHRC on Wednesday said it has issued notices to the Bihar police chief and district magistrate of Patna over reports that a 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by the caretaker of a garden in Maner.

Reportedly, the perpetrator hanged the body of the victim on a tree to "disguise" the murder as suicide. The girl had gone to collect wood when the perpetrator lured her with a guava to a room near the garden before committing the heinous crime, it said.

The National Human Rights Commission, in a statement, said it has "taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that a 10-year-old girl was raped and murdered by the caretaker of a garden in Maner area" on August 26.

The Commission has observed that the content of the media report, if true, raises serious issues of violation of human rights.

Therefore, it has issued notices to the director general of police of Bihar and the district magistrate of Patna, seeking a detailed report within two weeks, including compensation, if any, provided to the next of kin of the deceased, it said.

According to the media report carried on August 31, the girl was reported missing by her family on August 26, and her body was recovered on the morning of August 28, hanging from a tree in the waterlogged garden, the statement said.