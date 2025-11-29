NHRC seeks report from Centre on ' fatal flaw' in design of public buses

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The NHRC has issued a notice to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways after receiving a complaint alleging a "fatal flaw" in the design of many public transport buses that is endangering the lives of passengers, according to the proceedings of the case.

The complaint also refers to recent incidents, where passenger buses caught fire mid-journey, leading to “preventable deaths”.

“The complainant alleged that a recurring and fatal flaw in the design of public transport buses is endangering the lives of passengers. Specifically, the driver's cabin in certain buses is completely separated from the passenger compartment, which prevents timely detection of fires and communication during emergencies,” the proceedings said.

The complainant alleged that this constitutes a "gross violation" of the Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution, and highlights alleged "systemic negligence" by vehicle manufacturers and approving authorities, according to the proceedings.

The complaint sought urgent intervention to mandate safety design improvements, fix accountability, and ensure compensation to the affected victims and families, the proceedings said.

The date on which the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sought a report from the authorities is mentioned as November 26.

An NHRC bench presided by its member Priyank Kanoongo took cognisance under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, according to the proceedings.

"The registry is directed to issue a notice to the Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and the Director, Central Institute of Road Transport, Pune, Maharashtra, with directions to get the allegations made in the complaint, inquired into, and to submit an action taken report within two weeks for perusal of the Commission," it said.