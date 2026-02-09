NHRC seeks report from Delhi govt, police chief over '807 missing' in first two weeks of Jan

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) The NHRC on Monday said it has taken cognisance of a media report citing police data that "807 people went missing" in the national capital during the first two weeks of January, and issued notices to the Delhi government and the police commissioner.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) observed that the content of the report, if true, raise "serious issues of violation of human rights".

"Therefore, it has issued notices to the chief secretary, Government of NCT of Delhi and the commissioner of police, Delhi, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks," the NHRC said in a statement.

The NHRC has taken "suo motu cognisance of a media report that 807 people went missing in the national capital during the first two weeks of January 2026, as per the Delhi Police data. They include 191 minors and 616 adults. The police has traced 235 people and 572 remain untraced so far," the human rights panel said.

According to the media report published on February 5, a total of 24,508 people were reported missing in Delhi in 2025. Among them, 60 per cent were women. The police could trace 15,421 missing people while 9,087 cases remain unresolved.

The data has also highlighted a heightened risk among adolescents, with more than 5,000 teenagers, of which around 3,500 are girls, have gone missing every year since 2016.

According to police data, a total of 807 people went missing between January 1 and 15, with an average of 54 people going missing every day.

In an official statement issued on February 6, the police said January 2026 saw a "decline in the number of missing persons reports, when compared with the corresponding period of previous years". PTI KND ARB ARB