NHRC seeks report from Odisha govt on 'poor condition' of 300-year-old temple

Kendrapara, May 6 (PTI) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sought a report from the Odisha government on the allegations of deteriorating basic amenities for devotees at the 300-year-old Baladevjew Temple in Kendrapara district.

The NHRC sought the action-taken report from the district collector and the SP within four weeks, and sent a copy of the directions to Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and DGP YB Khurania.

A complaint was filed with the NHRC, alleging that the condition of the temple has gone from bad to worse due to the negligence of its endowment trust board, police, and the district authority.

Filthy toilets, consumption of alcohol, and anti-social activities on the premises have spoiled the sanctity of the revered temple, it was alleged.

Despite multiple complaints, the temple was languishing in utter neglect, which is sacrilegious to the religious sentiments and basic human rights of the devotees, the complaint said.

Though 40 CCTVs were installed in the temple, the majority of them are non-functional, it claimed.

The Baladevjew temple has the state's second-largest endowment trust board, next only to Puri's Jagannath temple.