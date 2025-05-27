NHRC sends notice to Haryana police chief over journalist's gunning down outside house

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) The NHRC on Tuesday said it has sent a notice to the Haryana's police chief over reports that a journalist was "shot dead" near his residence in Luhari village of Jhajjar district earlier this month.

The National Human Rights Commission, in a statement, said the content of the reports, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of the human rights of the victim.

The Commission has taken "suo motu cognisance of media reports that a journalist was shot dead near his residence" on May 18, it said.

Reportedly, the journalist working with an online news portal was out for a walk after dinner, when unidentified assailants shot him and fled.

The rights body has asked director general of police of Haryana for a detailed report in two weeks.

According to a May 19 news report NHRC cited, villagers took the victim to a nearby hospital , which referred it to another hospital in Gurugram, where he succumbed. PTI KND VN VN