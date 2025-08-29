NHRC sends notice to Jaipur police chief, government over woman's death in hospital

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) The NHRC on Thursday said it has taken suo moto cognisance of an August 22 media report that said a 26-year-old woman died allegedly due to medical negligence in Jaipur.

The report said the woman died after delivery at the Women Hospital attached to the SMS Medical College in the Rajasthan capital, it said.

"Reportedly, the family members of the woman have alleged that neither the hospital staff nor the doctors took care of her, even as she was profusely bleeding and writhing in pain after the surgery. They did not even allow the family members to meet her or to shift her from the ward to the ICU," said the National Human Rights Commission.

The commission said it has sent notices to the state's chief secretary and the commissioner of police of Jaipur, seeking a detailed report on the matter in two weeks.

According to the media report, carried on August 22, the woman came walking to the SMS Medical College and was admitted to its Women Hospital wing, where she was operated upon for delivery on August 19, the NHRC said.

The victim suffered excessive bleeding throughout the night and died the next morning.

The principal of the SMS Medical College termed the incident "serious," according to reports.

The NHRC said the principal said the matter will be investigated and action will be taken against the guilty.