NHRC Special Monitor interacts with Kashmiri Pandit in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 20 (PTI) Rakesh Asthana, Special Monitor of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), on Tuesday visited a Kashmiri Pandit colony at Vessu in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir to interact with the residents.

Advertisment

During the visit, Asthana engaged with the colony's inhabitants and attentively listened to their issues and demands, an official spokesman said here.

DIG South Kashmir, Altaf Ahmad Khan; Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan; Deputy Commissioner Anatnag, Syeed Fakhruddin Hamid; and SSP Kulgam, Sahil Sarangal accompanied Asthana, the spokesman said.

He said the inhabitants of the colony had a detailed discussion with Asthana about the various issues and matters.

Deputy Commissioner Kulgam briefed the Special Monitor about the current status of the migrant colonies coming up at Mirhama, Chawgam and Vessu, he added. PTI MIJ KSS KSS