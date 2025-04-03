NHRC take suo motu cognisance of Assam journalist's detention

Guwahati, Apr 3 (PTI) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that a journalist of a digital news portal was detained after a dharna before a bank here which he had gone to cover and issued notice to Assam Director General of Police for a detailed report within four weeks, an official release said on Thursday.

The NHRC took cognisance of a media report that on 25th March, 2025 in Guwahati, a journalist of a digital news portal was called at Panbazar police and detained after a dharna in front of the Assam Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd, which he had gone to cover.

Reportedly, the journalist had questioned the Managing Director of the bank on the alleged financial irregularities, though no reason was cited for his detention.

The Commission observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raises the issue of violation of the journalist's human rights.

Therefore, it has issued a notice to the Director General of Police, Government of Assam, calling for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks, the release said According to the media report, carried on 25th March, 2025, the protestors were demanding a high-level inquiry into the alleged financial irregularities in the management of the bank and strict action against those responsible.

The Chief Reporter of the digital portal 'The Crosscurrent' Dilwar Hussain Mozumder was arrested at Midnight of March 25 after being detained for several hours in the police station but was granted bail the next.

He was, however, re-arrested in connection with another case filed by by bank's Managing Director for allegedly trying to steal bank documents the next day after the bail surety for the case was submitted A Guwahati court granted him bail in the second case on March 28 and he was released the next day. PTI DG NN