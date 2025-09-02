NHRC to host national conference on rights of transgender persons on Sep 4

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) India's apex human rights body will host a national conference on the rights of transgenders on September 4, for a "transformative change", ensuring that every member of that community lives with dignity and has access to equal opportunities, officials said on Tuesday.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said it firmly believes that the integration of transgender persons into society is "not just a legal or institutional responsibility, but a moral imperative".

NHRC Chairperson Justice (retd) V Ramasubramanian will be the chief guest at the National Conference on the Rights of Transgender Persons, to be held at the India Habitat Centre here.

By convening this conference, the commission seeks to pave the way for a transformative change, ensuring that every transgender person in India is able to live with dignity, access equal opportunities, and reclaim their rightful space in society, the NHRC said in a statement.

A wide spectrum of participants, including government officials, judicial and legal experts, policymakers, representatives of civil society organisations, community leaders, law enforcement agencies, and media representatives, will gather for the conference.

The NHRC said that deliberations and recommendations at this conference will contribute towards strengthening inclusive policies and practices, advancing the rights of transgender persons, and reaffirming India's commitment to the principles of human rights, equality, and justice for all.

Centred on the theme 'Revamping Spaces, Reclaiming Voices', the event emphasises "the immediate need to tackle systemic discrimination, uplift lived experiences, and promote meaningful inclusion for transgender persons in all areas of life", the statement said.

The conference aims to create a national platform for dialogue on the rights and welfare of transgender persons, review the implementation of legal provisions and welfare schemes, and recommend practical policy reforms to strengthen institutional care, reduce stigma, and enhance access to education, healthcare, and employment.

It also seeks to ensure "greater accountability and sensitisation within law enforcement agencies", while celebrating the voices and resilience of transgender persons and acknowledging their contribution to India's social fabric.

"In the decades following Independence, transgender persons in India continued to face neglect and marginalisation, despite explicit constitutional guarantees of equality, dignity, and non-discrimination," the NHRC said.

Recognising the community’s vulnerability and these challenges, the NHRC said it has undertaken visits to assess the ground realities in operating Garima Greh shelters to ensure the initiative meets its objectives comprehensively.

This assessment is part of the commission's broader commitment to uphold the rights and welfare of transgender persons through better implementation and monitoring of such rehabilitation programmes.

Building upon the findings from these visits, the NHRC has prepared a comprehensive report aimed at strengthening policies and frameworks to uphold the rights and dignity of transgender individuals.

By identifying gaps in existing guidelines and highlighting effective interventions, the research provides evidence-based recommendations for policy enhancement, the statement said.

In continuation of this effort, the Commission is organising the national conference on the rights of transgender persons to discuss and advance these crucial issues, officials said. PTI KND NSD NSD