NHRC writes to states, Union Territories on ending manual scavenging

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) The NHRC has written to all states and Union Territories asking them to ensure "immediate implementation" of directives issued by the Supreme Court in a 2023 verdict, aimed at eradicating manual scavenging and hazardous sewer cleaning.

The rights panel has recommended a slew of measures to authorities, including the establishment of "robust monitoring systems to ensure real-time compliance and deterrence", the rights panel said on Thursday.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has also asked the authorities to submit an action taken report within eight weeks, officials said.

In view of the continued practice of manual cleaning of hazardous waste, the NHRC, in a letter to all the chief secretaries and administrators of states and Union Territories, has "asked to ensure the immediate implementation of the 14 directives issued by the Supreme Court in its landmark 2023 judgment (Dr. Balram Singh v/s Union of India, 2023 INSC 950), aimed at eradicating the inhuman and caste-based practice of manual scavenging and hazardous sewer cleaning," it said in a statement.

The commission has noted that the practice constitutes a "grave violation of human rights", especially the right to life with dignity and equality before the law.

The NHRC has observed that despite the constitutional and legal safeguards, as well as a complete ban announced by the Supreme Court in January 2025 in six major cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad -- manual cleaning of hazardous waste "continues to be reported in certain parts of the country".

Therefore, the NHRC has recommended the immediate implementation of measures including wide dissemination of the prohibition of manual scavenging and relevant judicial directives among stakeholders, including local authorities, contractors, and the general public, it said.

Other measures include sensitisation programmes for government officials, sanitation workers, and communities on the legal, social, and human rights dimensions of manual scavenging; and regular follow-ups and review mechanisms to track progress, identify implementation gaps, and ensure accountability at all levels.