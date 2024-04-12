NIA arrest in Rameshwaram Cafe case: BJP says Bengal safe haven for terror modules, TMC hits back

Kolkata: The arrest of two accused in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram cafe blast case from West Bengal on Friday triggered a political slugfest in the state with the opposition BJP claiming that the TMC regime has turned the state into a safe haven for terrorists.

BJP's remark drew a riposte from the TMC and West Bengal Police, which pointed out that the NIA arrested the accused with the help of the state police.

"NIA detains two chief suspects in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast, bomber Mussavir Hussain Shazib and accomplice Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa, from Kolkata. Both likely belong to ISIS cell in Shivamogga, Karnataka. West Bengal, unfortunately, under Mamata Banerjee, has become a safe haven for terrorists, "Amit Malviya, co-incharge of BJP in West Bengal, posted on X.

Within minutes of Malviya's post, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh claimed that the accused were arrested by the NIA with the help of West Bengal Police.

"Well done @WBPolice in connection with the Bengaluru-cafe blast arrest. Even @NIA_India has acknowledged it in their statements. Any anti-forces should be strictly dealt with. But let me ask to @BJP4India and their minions - where is this arrests made from? KANTHI. We all know which family and BJP's main leader runs illegal activities from Contai," he posted on X.

Kanthi or Contai is known as a stronghold of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and his family.

Ghosh requested the state agencies to investigative into the "family's alleged role in the incident." West Bengal Police also termed BJP's claims as false.

"Falsehood at its worst! Contrary to the claims made by @amitmalviya, the fact is that, two suspects in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case have been arrested from Purba Medinipur in a JOINT operation by the West Bengal Police and the Central Intelligence Agencies. The proactive role of WBP in the matter has been officially acknowledged by the Central Agencies," West Bengal Police said.

Police said the state has never been a safe haven for terrorists and it will continue to remain ever-vigilant in keeping its people safe from nefarious activities.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested two accused, including the mastermind, in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, officials said.

Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Adbul Matheen Ahmed Taahaa were traced to their hideout near Kolkata and apprehended by an NIA team, they said.