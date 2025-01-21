NIA arrests 21st accused in connection with 2022 murder of Karnataka BJP Yuva Morcha member

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) The NIA has arrested an accused in connection with the murder of Karnataka BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru allegedly by members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in 2022, officials said Tuesday.

Ateeq Ahmed became the 21st accused to be arrested in the case, they said.

It is alleged that Ahmed had "harboured and assisted" Mustafa Paichar, the main conspirator of the killing of Nettaru in Bellare village.

Mansoor Pasha and Riyaz HY allegedly harboured Paichar, considered a master trainer of PFI service team and who had conspired, recced and identified Nettaru to be eliminated at a public place on July 27, 2022 with an intention to strike terror among the people, the NIA had said earlier.

"Mustafa had planned and executed the murder, carried out as part of the PFI agenda to trigger fear and communal unrest among the people," the NIA said in a statement on Tuesday.

Taking over from Karnataka Police, the NIA had re-registered the case on August 4, 2022 under various provisions of UA(P) Act and IPC.

Mustafa had absconded after killing Nettaru with the help of Ateeq, who had facilitated his movement and ferried him to Chennai, the agency said.

"Ateeq had helped Mustafa evade law enforcement till the latter's arrest in May 2024," the statement said.

The NIA investigation showed that PFI had formed secret teams, referred to as "PFI service teams" and trained in arms and surveillance, to carry out targeted killings such as that of Nettaru, it said.

The agency is continuing with its investigation to trace the remaining six accused, against whom rewards have been announced, it said. PTI ABS ZMN