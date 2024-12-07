NIA arrests 3 men from Mizoram for being part of arms smuggling syndicate

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency has arrested three men from Mizoram for being part of a trans-border arms and ammunition trafficking syndicate, according to an official statement issued on Saturday.

Lalrinchhunga, Vanlaldailova and Lalmuanpuia were arrested on Friday following extensive searches at six locations in Mizoram, it said.

The three were linked to some other arrested accused and suspects, and were actively involved in the explosives, weapons and ammunition trafficking network, said the statement issued by the NIA.

The target locations, in Mammit, Serchip and Aizawl districts, included a gunhouse, it said.

A large number of weapons, ammunition, explosives, weapons manufacturing equipment and tools, digital devices and other incriminating articles were seized during the searches, carried out as part of the NIA's ongoing investigations in a case, registered by it on December 26, 2023.

The NIA had started investigating the matter based on inputs that some Mizoram-based entities were engaged in an illegal business and running a syndicate involved in the trafficking of arms, ammunition, and explosives in the northeastern region of the country.

The NIA had earlier, in July and November 2024, chargesheeted accused Lalngaihawma and Solomona alias Hminga alias Lalmithanga respectively in the case.

The agency is continuing with its investigations to unravel the conspiracy behind the arms and explosives trafficking in Mizoram and other north-eastern states, the statement said. PTI AKV RHL