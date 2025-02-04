NIA arrests 4 CPI (Maoist) operatives in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested four overground workers (OGWs) of the banned CPI (Maoist) terrorist organisation in connection with an arms-recovery case in Chhattisgarh.

The arrested accused have been identified as hardcore associates of CPI (Maoist) leaders, according to an official statement.

NIA investigations have revealed that Anish Khan alias Annu Khan alias Ajju Khan, Anil Kumar Netam, Jaysing Hidko and Raghuveer had, for long, been involved in harbouring members of the terror outfit and providing them with logistics support, the statement said.

The arrests were made in connection with a case related to the recovery of arms from the cadres of the Kuyemari Area Committee of the CPI (Maoist) in Kanker district, the NIA statement said.

Besides arranging shelter, the accused had supplied incriminating materials, including explosive and detonators, to armed CPI (Maoist) cadres who were proceeding to attack a police party near Mujalgondi village in Kanker, it said.

"Investigations have further revealed that the attack, as well as a meeting for election boycott call in the state, had been planned by CPI (Maoist) members DVC Sonu and DVC Prasad, who were both active in Kuyemari area," the statement said.

Two armed cadres were successfully apprehended before the attack on the police party could be carried out, it added.

The NIA, which took over the case from the local police in February last year, chargesheeted two accused in August 2024, and is continuing with its investigations. PTI AKV RC